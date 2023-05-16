SteelSeries is launching the Arctis Nova 4, the latest addition to the company’s Nova range of gaming headsets. Considered to be an “heir” to the budget-friendly Arctis 1 Wireless headset, the new Arctis Nova 4 will be available on May 20th for $119.99.

For that, you’re getting 360-degree spatial audio and a fully retractable microphone with AI-powered noise cancellation, which SteelSeries claims can reduce up to 25dB of ambient background noises while you chat, such as keyboard tapping or dogs barking. The headset weighs in at 262 grams (9.2 ounces) and features rotating ear cups and four points of adjustment so that users can adapt it to comfortably fit a range of head sizes and shapes. The Nova 4 charges quickly via USB-C, delivering six hours’ worth of power in just 15 minutes. It can reportedly last for 36 hours on a single charge, just two hours less than the pricier Nova 7 ($170).

The Xbox edition Nova 4 headset is the only version that can be paired with Xbox consoles, but numerous platforms are otherwise supported across all versions. Image: SteelSeries

SteelSeries has partnered with GameStop for the exclusive North American launch of the Arctis Nova 4 for PlayStation and Xbox. A PC version of the headset will also be available at Amazon on May 20th, and SteelSeries says that it’ll be announcing global availability for all versions “at the end of the month.”

The entire Nova 4 series utilizes a USB-C dongle for 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and shares some of the best features from older SteelSeries headsets — like the Arctis 1 Wireless, the Nova 4 can provide wireless audio from a Nintendo Switch without using an adapter. And despite the platform-specific names, all versions are actually multisystem compatible. Both the Nova 4 for PC and PlayStation (the Nova 4 Wireless and Nova 4P, respectively) are compatible with PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices, while the Nova 4 for Xbox (Nova 4X) supports Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. The design is identical across all versions, save for either having a blue or green elastic band for head support.