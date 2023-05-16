Apple adds new concert-finding features to Maps and Music

Apple is rolling out new concert discovery features in its Maps and Music apps that should make it easier to find local shows. On Apple Music, Apple is adding a Set Lists section that lives within the app’s Browse tab, allowing you to look through an artist’s upcoming shows and view set lists across their tours.

Apple Maps, on the other hand, is getting over 40 curated guides that highlight some of the best live music venues across the globe, which Apple says could range from Viennese symphony halls to techno clubs in Brooklyn. The feature lets you browse through upcoming shows at each venue directly within Maps, but it’s only available in select cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Tokyo, London, Paris, and others.

Set Lists appear within Apple Music’s “Browse” tab. Image: Apple

Both features are powered by an integration with Shazam’s concert discovery module, which, similarly, offers up a list of upcoming concerts from an artist’s page. Adding concert discovery features to Maps and Music seems like a smart move, as people might not always think to look at Shazam when looking for an artist’s upcoming shows.