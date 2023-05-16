Tesla will ‘try a little advertising,’ Elon Musk says

Tesla might be getting into advertising, Elon Musk announced in a shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Tesla has long been a holdout on traditional advertising, and has found extensive growth over the years through mostly word of mouth. But now Musk has seemingly discovered the importance of the advertising business now that he owns Twitter.

“Twitter is highly dependent on advertising, so, here I am, never used advertising really before, and now have a company that’s highly dependent on advertising. So, I guess I should say advertising is awesome, everyone should do it!” Musk said on stage. Musk also pointed out that Tesla could benefit from advertising by shedding light on features people may not know about, Musk said. “We’ll try a little advertising and see how it goes.”

It’s unclear what any potential ads from Tesla might look like, but in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Musk said if advertising is informative and entertaining “it can start to approach content.” He added that ads need to be “informative” and “ideally aesthetically pleasing.”