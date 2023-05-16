Loki season 2 hits Disney Plus this October

It’s been two long years since Marvel’s Loki series first crash-landed on Disney Plus to upend MCU’s carefully crafted timeline, and now, we finally know when the show’s second season will drop.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige didn’t really have all that much to share in the way of fascinating plot details during his presentation at Disney’s upfront presentation this evening, but he did finally announce the premiere dates for both Loki season 2 and Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff starring Alaqua Cox as its titular heroine. Loki’s second season will premiere on October 6th, followed by Echo’s first season premiere on November 29th.