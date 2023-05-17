The N64 controller for the Switch is available at the Nintendo store again

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Nintendo’s remake of the classic Nintendo 64 controller — perhaps to tackle a certain Zelda title that launched last week — today is your lucky day. Right now, you can buy the controller for $49.99 from Nintendo if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. We’re not sure how much longer it’ll stick around, so it might be smart to buy it sooner rather than later. In most instances, we’ve seen it sell out in a matter of hours.

In case you’re unfamiliar with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, it’s basically split into two tiers. The base subscription starts at $19.99 a year and grants you access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, and a library of classic NES and SNES games. A higher tier known as the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (which runs $49.99 annually) tacks on a few more incentives, including access to a handful of N64 games and DLC content for games like Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As for the controller itself, it’s essentially a remake of the original N64 one from ’96. It sports a gray exterior, the same shape, and a central analog stick. However, it also comes with a few modern features, including wireless connectivity and USB-C charging for relatively fast charging. There’s also built-in rumble support for games like Star Fox 64 that support it. Plus, you can use it to play games no matter which version of the Switch you’ve got, whether that’s the standard console, the Switch Lite, or the newer Switch OLED.