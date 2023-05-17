Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The N64 controller for the Switch is available at the Nintendo store again

The N64 controller for the Switch is available at the Nintendo store again

/

The modernized version of Nintendo’s original controller looks the same but offers wireless connectivity and USB-C support.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the N64 controller for the Nintendo Switch
Nintendo’s remake of the classic Nintendo 64 controller is available for $49.99.
Image: Nintendo

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Nintendo’s remake of the classic Nintendo 64 controller — perhaps to tackle a certain Zelda title that launched last week — today is your lucky day. Right now, you can buy the controller for $49.99 from Nintendo if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. We’re not sure how much longer it’ll stick around, so it might be smart to buy it sooner rather than later. In most instances, we’ve seen it sell out in a matter of hours.

Related

In case you’re unfamiliar with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, it’s basically split into two tiers. The base subscription starts at $19.99 a year and grants you access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, and a library of classic NES and SNES games. A higher tier known as the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (which runs $49.99 annually) tacks on a few more incentives, including access to a handful of N64 games and DLC content for games like Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As for the controller itself, it’s essentially a remake of the original N64 one from ’96. It sports a gray exterior, the same shape, and a central analog stick. However, it also comes with a few modern features, including wireless connectivity and USB-C charging for relatively fast charging. There’s also built-in rumble support for games like Star Fox 64 that support it. Plus, you can use it to play games no matter which version of the Switch you’ve got, whether that’s the standard console, the Switch Lite, or the newer Switch OLED.

A stock photo of the N64 controller for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo 64 Controller

$50

A modern reimagining of the classic N64 controller keeps the same form factor but includes modern conveniences like wireless connectivity and built-in rumble support.

$50 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (12-month subscription)

$20

A premium online service for Nintendo Switch owners, allowing you to play online with friends and access cloud saves in addition to a slate of retro games released in the NES and SNES eras.

$20 at Target$20 at GameStop$20 at Nintendo

More from Deals