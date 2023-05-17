Where to preorder Amazon’s new Echo devices

Out of the blue, Amazon dropped a slew of new Echo devices today. One of these, the Echo Pop, is a brand-new smart speaker with a semi-sphere form factor we haven’t seen before. The other two are revamped versions of the Echo Show 5 and Echo Buds, both of which feature more than just a few changes.

Amazon won’t start shipping the new devices until the end of the month, but you can preorder them starting today. To help you wrap your head around what’s new and how to buy the new gadgets, we’ve put together this piece with product highlights, preorder links, and pricing details. Given how often Amazon discounts its devices, we’ll also update you when we start seeing the sales roll in, so be sure to keep an eye on our deals coverage.

Where to buy the Echo Pop smart speaker

First up, let’s explore the new Echo Pop. Amazon says the smart speaker is capable of delivering “full” sound to small areas, like bedrooms or apartments, though that’s a claim we’ve yet to test. It can also play music, deliver sports scores, and carry out a host of Alexa-enabled tasks, much like other Echo devices. It features support for Matter as well, which makes it easier to control smart home devices across differing brands. Like both the fourth- and fifth-gen Echo Dot, the smart speaker can also double as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. As a result, those on Eero networks can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to their existing Wi-Fi setups.

Right now, you can preorder the Echo Pop in all four colors — purple, black, white, and blue — for $39.99 at Amazon ahead of its release date on May 31st.

Echo Pop $ 40 The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semi-sphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. $40 at Amazon

Where to buy the Echo Show 5 (third-gen)

If you prefer small smart displays over small smart speakers, Amazon has announced a new iteration of the Echo Show 5. The smart display features an updated mic array and a new speaker system, which Amazon claims should deliver clearer sound quality and more bass. It should also be 20 percent faster than the prior model, though we’ve yet to test the device, so we can’t confirm that. Most of the functionality should otherwise be the same, though, especially given the new Show 5 still comes outfitted with the same 5.5-inch display and a 2-megapixel camera for video calling.

The Echo Show 5 starts at $89.99, and you can preorder it now from Amazon in black, blue, or white ahead of its May 31st release date. Amazon has also launched a space-themed kid-friendly version, the Echo Show 5 Kids, which you can currently preorder for $10 more on Amazon.

Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $ 90 The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality.

$90 at Amazon

Where to buy the Echo Buds

Lastly, Amazon has announced a new pair of Echo Buds. Unlike the Echo Buds released in 2021, the earbuds lack active noise cancellation and ear tips. Instead, they feature a new semi-open design that supposedly feels more comfortable and allows you to hear your surroundings better. Despite the difference in design, however, the buds still integrate with Alexa for hands-free calls and other tasks. They also can pair with multiple devices at the same time and feature customizable tap controls. We’ll be testing these soon, so stay tuned for our full review.

The Echo Buds will be available on June 7th, but you can preorder them starting today at Amazon for $39.99.