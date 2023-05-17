Anker’s noise-canceling Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are half off right now

Suffice it to say, with the introduction of the Beats Studio Buds Plus and Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds this morning, it’s been a busy week on the wireless earbud beat. But if you’re someone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest pair of earbuds, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are currently matching their all-time low of $84.99 ($85 off) at Amazon, Walmart, and direct from Soundcore (with offer code WS24A3952BD).
Anker may not have the same kind of brand recognition in the earbuds space as Apple, Sony, or Bose, but the Liberty 3 Pro offer a lengthy list of features and an affordable price tag. They pack in active noise cancellation and powerful sound as well as multipoint Bluetooth support, IPX4 water resistance, and a robust selection of ear tips. They even come in a range of attractive styles — just in case you prefer a pop of color over a muted black.
If you’re shopping around for a computer monitor, there are a lot of options to consider. However, few of them are quite as unusual as Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor, which is on sale in green right now at Amazon for $467.30 (about $233 off). Alternatively, if you prefer a different color, you can pick up the 32-inch panel at Best Buy or direct from Samsung for $499.99 ($200 off), which is still one of its better prices to date.
Unlike most monitors, Samsung’s stylish M8 is brimming with features that allow it to pull double duty as both a monitor and a 4K TV. The low-profile panel supports things like picture-in-picture, AirPlay, and all your favorite streaming apps in addition to HDR10 Plus and Tizen’s smart TV interface. It also features great color and contrast as well as a USB-C port with DisplayPort and 65W charging, so you can use a lone cable to connect your laptop when the game ends and you need to get work done.
Admittedly, you could get a better 4K TV or a more capable monitor for the price of the M8. But if you could use a device that functions as both, Samsung’s smart monitor provides tremendous value at less than $500.
We all know that, in most instances, install sizes are only getting bigger. Newer triple AAA titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can require 155GB of storage, whereas even svelte titles like Tears of the Kingdom can clock in at up to 16GB. Fortunately, if you want to carve out some extra space on your Nintendo Switch, Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD card is on sale at Amazon in the 512GB configuration for $44.99 ($65 off).
Regardless of whether you’re using the standard Switch or the OLED model, 512GB is going to be ample space when compared to the built-in capacity of either console (which tops out at 64GB on the OLED model). Samsung’s Pro Plus exceeds Nintendo’s requirements, too, making it a good choice if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive way to quickly outfit your Switch — or your Steam Deck, an Android phone, or any other compatible device — with a bit more space.
Deals, discounts, and other savings of note
- The physical edition of Octopath Traveler II is currently on sale at Amazon and Target right now for $44.99 ($15 off), a new all-time low. The current promo applies to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation versions of the classic-style RPG, which, despite drawing on the same core gameplay as its 2018 predecessor, is markedly better.
- Apple’s HomePod Mini is down to $79.99 ($20 off) for Costco members right now, which remains one of its lowest prices to date. It may no longer be Apple’s newest smart speaker (that would be the second-gen HomePod), but it’s still a good option if you’re someone who has already bought into the Apple ecosystem and can make do with Siri. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Odyssey Ark, a massive 55-inch gaming monitor, is once again available for its all-time low of $1,999.99 ($1,500 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Samsung. We certainly wouldn’t recommend the curved display for most people — it’s still a $2,000 monitor, after all — but it does offer exceptional build quality and a bevy of high-end specs that are sure to please anyone who can actually afford it. Read our review.
- Govee’s interlocking Glide Y Lights are on sale for $159.99 ($70 off) on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon or via Govee for the same price with promo code YLT20. The modular, Y-shaped lighting panels can display more than 16 million colors and work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you an easy way to bypass the mobile app.
- LG’s 65-inch C2 OLED is still on sale at Woot for $1,394.99, which is about $200 less than we typically see it go for. The 4K set offers all the hallmarks you might associate with OLED panels — terrific viewing angles, deep black levels, etc. — along with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and a host of gamer-friendly features that make it a great pick if you use a next-gen console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Read our review.
- Sony’s WF-C700N earbuds are already $10 off at Amazon and Walmart, where you can pick them up in black for $109. The reliable entry-level earbuds aren’t the best when it comes to noise cancellation and battery life, but for the price, they provide a great fit, enjoyable sound, and enough software tricks to make them worthwhile. Read our review.