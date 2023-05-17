Logitech partners with iFixit for self repairs

Hanging on to your favorite wireless mouse just got a little easier thanks to a new partnership between Logitech and DIY repair specialists iFixit. The two companies are working together to reduce unnecessary e-waste and help customers repair their own out-of-warranty Logitech hardware by supplying spare parts, batteries, and repair guides for “select products.”

Everything will eventually be housed in the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub, with parts available to purchase as needed or within “Fix Kits” that provide everything needed to complete the repair, such as tools and precision bit sets.

Starting “this summer,” Logitech’s MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models will be the first products to receive spare parts. Pricing information has not been disclosed yet, and Logitech hasn’t mentioned any other devices that will receive the iFixit genuine replacement parts and repair guide treatment.

iFixit’s Logitech Repair Hub already has placeholders for a wide range of Logitech products

At the moment, many Logitech products are already listed within the iFixit repair hub, including webcams, keyboards, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and gaming peripherals. Some are just placeholders, but others already feature guides on how to repair the product, such as the battery replacement guide for the Logitech H800 Wireless. That particular guide was created by an iFixit community member and predates the partnership between iFixit and Logitech, which will hopefully expand to cover more devices soon.

According to a report cited by Logitech, global e-waste is projected to grow to over 75 million metric tons by 2030, aggravated by high rates of consumption and gadgets having limited repair options. Logitech says that it’s trying to combat this by encouraging its customers to repair and maintain their Logitech devices, sparing them from landfill.

“Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products.”