Stability AI is releasing an open-source version of DreamStudio, a commercial interface for the company’s AI image generator model, Stable Diffusion. In a press statement on Wednesday, Stability AI said the new release — dubbed StableStudio — “marks a fresh chapter” for the platform and will serve as a showcase for the company’s “dedication to advancing open-source development.”

Making an open-source version of DreamStudio carries benefits for Stability AI. It allows community developers to improve and experiment with the interface, with the company potentially reaping the rewards conferred by these improvements. Stability AI stressed community building in its press release, noting how “from enabling local-first development, to experimenting with a new plugin system, we’ve tried hard to make things extensible for external developers.”

Stability AI’s approach to open-source development has helped drive interest in its products

Stability AI has previously leaned hard on its open-source approach to create interest in its products. Various versions of Stable Diffusion have been freely available to download and tinker with since the model was publicly released back in August 2022, and last month, the company released a suite of open-source large language models (LLMs) collectively called StableLM. Stability AI’s founder and CEO, Emad Mostaque, has been outspoken about the importance of making AI tools open source in order to increase public trust, claiming that “open models will be essential for private data,” in a Zoom call with the press last month.