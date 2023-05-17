Instagram comments can now be overrun by GIFs

RIP to the comment sections on Instagram because now everyone can finally drop in GIFs to posts and Reels in lieu of a thoughtful analysis or a masterful quip. So if you’re only on Instagram for the comments, you can finally just add a Michael Jackson-eating popcorn GIF.

The feature was already enabled for some users in a limited availability phase. Now, Meta has unlocked the feature for global use, and it should be available for everyone today. The GIFs are sourced through Giphy’s library and can be accessed by tapping a new GIF button that’s on the side of your comment typing box.

GIF comments in Instagram, via Giphy. Image: Meta

Meta is also rolling out new Instagram Reels editing abilities that are being added to the new TikTok-like features that dropped last month. “In the next few weeks,” according to the press release, you’ll be able to split video, speed up and slow down clips (slo-mo), and replace clips in the timeline nondestructively.

Split clips in Reels editing. Image: Meta Speed up and slow down a clip in the timeline. Image: Meta