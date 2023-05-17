In the new Mission: Impossible trailer, Tom Cruise could really use Link’s glider

Even now, just a couple of months before its release, it’s hard to tell just what Ethan Hunt and the gang are all going on about in Paramount’s overly punctuated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One . In the movie’s latest trailer, trying to save (or in some cases, destroy) the world seems to be synonymous with risking one’s life while doing absurd stunts, which makes sense for the franchise. But watching Ethan Hunt jump from all these great heights, it’s hard not to want to see him pull out a glider to descend from the sky rather than bank on the plot armor we all know is going to keep him from falling to his death.

The last thing Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) wants is for any of his allies to lose their lives as they team up to take on Dead Reckoning’s terrorist villains (played by Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff). But Grace (Hayley Atwell), Luther (Ving Rhames), and Benji (Simon Pegg) all know that a little bit of risk is just the price of admission that comes with working alongside Ethan, and the new trailer highlights just how prepared they are to jump back into the fray. The whole team really does appear to be firing on all cylinders, judging from the smash cuts of big, explosive action sequences set across the world. But seeing Ethan fly through the air so cavalierly, one really does hope that when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12th, it’ll feature at least one scene of him gliding with grace and style.