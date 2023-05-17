Sony is holding an hour-long PlayStation Showcase next week

The summer of gaming events is starting a little early this year. Sony announced that it will be holding a PlayStation Showcase event on May 24th at 1PM PT. And it sounds like a big one: the stream will be more than an hour long and include games for both the PS5 and PS VR2. “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators,” the company says. It’ll stream on both YouTube and Twitch.