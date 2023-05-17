Mark Zuckerberg seems to think people can’t wait for in-car VR

If you’ve listened to The Vergecast lately, then you know Nilay is sold on the mix of cars and VR when it comes to Gran Turismo 7. And we’ve seen many attempts at in-car headset experiences from the likes of Holoride, Nissan, and Toyota, but it still seems like an instant recipe for motion sickness.

Now Meta and BMW say they’ve made progress on using augmented reality and virtual reality in cars that might alleviate any issues of interacting with virtual objects while moving through the real world at high speed.

Meta / BMW research demo Image: Meta

Their deal was originally announced in 2021, but the two companies say they made a breakthrough by blending inertial motion sensor (IMU) data from a BMW in real time with the tracking system in Meta’s Project Aria research glasses.

They were then able to transfer that work to the Meta Quest Pro to demo VR and mixed reality use in moving cars. According to Meta’s engineers, “Access to the car’s precise 6DOF positioning system could allow us to render world-locked virtual content outside of the vehicle, like identifying landmarks and other points of interest.”