BlizzCon 2023 takes place in person in November

We already knew that BlizzCon would return as an in-person event in 2023, and on Wednesday, Blizzard announced that the show would take place on November 3rd and 4th at the Anaheim Convention Center. Blizzard is promising details “next month” about things like ticketing information and competition details, but you can book accommodations now through Blizzard’s hotel blocks if you want.

There’s a lot going on with Blizzard right now, so it should be a big show. We’re just weeks away from the release of Diablo IV. The studio might try and make some big Overwatch 2 announcements to ease the pain of scrapping the hero mode. And I have to imagine there will be some major updates for World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, too.