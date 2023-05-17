The first Five Nights At Freddy’s film teaser looks frightening

Based on the teaser, it seems like this film has a similar premise as the first game, where you’re on security duty for a Chuck E. Cheese-like restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza that houses scary-looking animatronic animals. Spoiler, those animals are alive, and it seems like the characters in the movie are going to have to find various ways to escape their clutches.

I’ll fess up: I’ve never actually played a Five Nights At Freddy’s game. They look way too scary for me! I’d rather not have to suffer through jumpscare after jumpscare. But I’ll admit that I’ve watched a lot of YouTube videos of other people playing the games — I can always just scroll to the jumpscare if I want to get the thrill and then leave — and that interest might carry over into me actually watching the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie. Best of all, I’ll be able to watch the film in the safety of my own home right when it comes out, as the movie hits theaters and starts streaming on Peacock on the same day, October 27th.