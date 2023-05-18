Anker’s MagSafe-compatible battery pack is on sale for just $39.99

A portable power bank that can wirelessly charge your iPhone while on the go can help make traveling a much smoother experience. But before you go and splurge on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, take a look at the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) instead. Normally $69.99, you can currently pick up Anker’s MagSafe-compatible alternative for just $39.99 ($30 off) from Amazon or Anker (just be sure to use promo code WS7D541OSZ if you purchase through the latter retailer).
In comparison to Apple’s official battery pack, Anker’s delivers a lot more value for your money despite being half the price. For one, it offers double the battery capacity. For another, it’ll charge your phone just as quickly as Apple’s does when you’re on the go, with both delivering 7.5 watts of power to compatible phones. And unlike Apple’s pack, Anker’s 5,000mAh option comes with a foldable kickstand so you can prop up your phone.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging.
Speaking of summer, if you have plans to travel somewhere off the beaten path where cell service is nonexistent, a satellite communicator like the Garmin InReach Mini 2 is more than just a nice convenience — it could be a lifesaver. And right now, Verge readers can pick up the second-gen device at Wellbots for $349.99 ($50 off) when they use promo code VERG50 at checkout.
Garmin’s small waterproof gadget can tap into the Iridium satellite network, allowing you to text, share your location with loved ones, and even obtain the weather forecast when you’re in another country. Best of all, you can use it to trigger an SOS alert in the case of an emergency, which will notify first responders of your location should you need help. The latest model is a pretty minor update over the first-gen InReach — it offers better battery life, a more refined interface, and a better trackback function — but the bulk of the features still require a paid subscription to use.
Garmin InReach Mini 2
Garmin’s palm-size inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator provides off-the-grid contact with subscription plans starting at $14.95 a month.
If you’re in the market for a new Xbox controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core is on sale in white at Adorama for $99.99 ($30 off), its best price of the year. The newer blue model is also available at an all-time low of around $125 ($15 off) at Amazon and direct from Microsoft, as is the red model at Walmart (fulfilled by trusted third-party seller Antonline).
For the unfamiliar, the Core controller is similar to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which is our favorite premium controller for Xbox. However, the stripped-down model doesn’t come with rear paddles, an added D-pad, or the other interchangeable components you’ll find on the non-Core edition. That said, they share the same adjustable-tension thumbsticks, hair trigger locks, and wraparound rubberized grip. Microsoft even sells an optional component pack if you want to further customize your Series 2 Core down the line.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core is functionally identical to the more expensive Elite Series 2 but doesn’t come with the extra D-pad, back paddles, thumbsticks, or charging case.
If you’re a creative professional in need of a laptop that can keep up with your workload, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro could be a good choice. The 14-inch model normally starts at $1,999, but right now, it’s on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an M2 Pro chip at an all-time low of $1,749 ($250 off).
Apple’s premium laptop is powerful enough to handle demanding creative work and can connect to multiple external displays. It's also thin, lightweight, and offers exceptional battery life, not to mention a gorgeous Mini LED display and a wide selection of ports — something Apple reintroduced with the redesigned M1 MacBook Pro in 2021. The newer MBP is certainly still pricey, and who knows what Apple may unveil beyond its long-rumored mixed reality headset at WWDC next month, but this kind of performance rarely comes cheap.
14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro)
The 2023 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the new M2 Pro 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor.
Some more deals worth a look
- If you’re an outdoorsy type, you can use offer code VERG200 to get $200 off of a Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatch at Wellbots, which means you can buy the Fenix 7 for $499.99. The rugged device is plenty capable and comes with long battery life, multiband GPS support, and touchscreen navigation as well as plenty of fitness data. Read our guide to the best Garmin watches.
- Amazon is currently selling the latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids with 32GB of storage and a zippered NuPro sleeve for $74.99 (half off). The kid-friendly tablet makes for a decent entertainment device and comes with a year of Amazon’s Kids Plus service, which grants kids access to thousands of ad-free games, books, videos, and more. Read our review.
- The clock is ticking if you want to save money on Ikea’s Symfonisk picture frame speaker. Now until May 29th, you can buy the Sonos-powered wall speaker, which offers solid sound and doubles as a nice piece of home decor, for $169.99 ($90 off). Read our review.
- The iRobot Roomba i3 Evo is still on sale for $299.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Target. Although it lacks AI obstacle avoidance as well as other bells and whistles, it remains a great budget-friendly robovac with smart mapping capabilities that supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.