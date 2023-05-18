Sony’s Access controller has a PS5 accessibility UI and virtual controller feature

Sony’s Project Leonardo PS5 accessibility controller now has an official name: Access controller. The customizable controller is designed for players with disabilities and includes swappable buttons and stick caps to adapt to many needs. Sony has also built an Access controller UI into the PS5 console that offers control over button mapping and profiles, and a special virtual controller option.

“On the PS5 console, players can select their preferred orientation for the Access controller, map different inputs to the various buttons, toggle buttons on or off, or even map two different inputs onto the same button,” explains Hideaki Nishino, senior VP of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The Access controller has its own accessibility UI on the PS5. Image: Sony

This customization includes profiles for different games and the ability to use up to two Access controllers and a single DualSense controller together as a virtual controller. This virtual controller helps mix and match devices or even allow for collaborative play with other people. Sony has also created a toggle mode which works like a keyboard’s caps lock key to toggle a button on or off without players needing to hold it down.