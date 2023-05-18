Microsoft’s first Xbox games for PC start arriving on Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft’s latest partnership with Nvidia kicks off today with the release of the first Xbox games for PC on GeForce Now. Gears 5 will be available for GeForce Now members today, following a deal between Microsoft and Nvidia earlier this year to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now.

Gears 5 might be the first release today, but many more Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda titles are on their way to GeForce Now soon. Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment will all arrive on Thursday, May 25th, and Nvidia says more games from Xbox will be added regularly.

While the first Xbox PC games will need to be purchased on Steam to be available on GeForce Now streaming, Microsoft and Nvidia are working on support for the Microsoft Store. It’s unclear if this will also include PC Game Pass support, but given that the subscription is largely driven through the Xbox PC app, it’s likely the Microsoft Store support is limited to full game purchases. Either way, Nvidia says this store support should “become available in the coming months.”

Microsoft and Nvidia signed an Xbox PC games deal earlier this year. Image: Nvidia

Microsoft struck a 10-year agreement with Nvidia earlier this year to license Xbox PC games to GeForce Now as part of a broader effort to appease European regulators over its proposed Activision Blizzard deal. The EU approved the deal earlier this week as a result of similar 10-year deals offered to other cloud competitors. The deals also include access to Activision Blizzard titles if Microsoft’s proposed acquisition is approved by regulators.