Nvidia announces a $299 RTX 4060 with the 4060 Ti arriving May 24th for $399

Nvidia has officially announced its RTX 4060 family of GPUs. This includes the RTX 4060 Ti, which will debut next week on May 24th starting at $399, and — perhaps the biggest news — the RTX 4060, which will be available in July for just $299, $30 less than the RTX 3060’s original retail price. A 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti is also due in July for $499.

Nvidia’s 60-class GPUs are the most popular among PC gamers on Steam, and the launch of the RTX 4060 family marks the first time we’ve seen Nvidia’s latest RTX 40-series cards available under the $500 price point, let alone under $300.

The $399 RTX 4060 Ti will ship on May 24th with just 8GB of VRAM, while a 16GB model is due in July priced at $499. There’s an ongoing debate over the value of 8GB cards in the PC gaming community right now, particularly with the arrival of more demanding games that really push the limits of GPU memory even at 1080p (if you want all the max settings enabled, that is). It’s a much bigger issue at 1440p and, of course, 4K resolutions, but Nvidia appears to be positioning its RTX 4060 Ti card for the 1080p market.

Nvidia’s performance data shows a smaller gap over the RTX 3060 Ti with non-DLSS 3 games. Image: Nvidia

Nvidia has only shared performance data at 1080p, despite the previous RTX 3060 Ti being more than capable at 1440p a few years ago. We’ll have to wait for full reviews to see how performance is at both 1080p and 1440p, but Nvidia’s numbers suggest there won’t be a massive leap in performance from an RTX 3060 Ti to 4060 Ti unless DLSS 3 is involved.

Specs-wise, the RTX 4060 Ti will be a 22 teraflop card with AV1 encoder support and more efficient energy usage. The total graphics power is 160 watts on both the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB models, with Nvidia claiming the average gaming power usage will be around 140 watts. The RTX 3060 Ti had a total graphics power of 200 watts, and Nvidia says it uses 197 watts during games on average, so there are some impressive power efficiency improvements here.

RTX 4060 performance. Image: Nvidia

On the RTX 4060 side, it’s a 15 teraflop card with 8GB of VRAM, 4GB less than the 12GB found on the RTX 3060. Nvidia has similar energy-efficiency improvements here, with the total graphics power on the RTX 4060 at 115 watts and claimed average power at 110 watts. By comparison, the RTX 3060 was a 170-watt card, and Nvidia says it averaged 170 watts during gameplay.

Intel has been trying to put pressure on Nvidia’s RTX 3060 cards by pricing its own A750 competitor at just $289, but Nvidia’s $299 pricing here is certainly aggressive at the mainstream part of the PC gaming market.

The 8GB of VRAM on both the RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 are bound to generate questions over these cards, even if 60-class gamers are used to 1080p resolution and tweaking settings to get max performance. Nvidia is clearly anticipating this with its announcement of a 16GB RTX 4060 Ti, but I’m still surprised there isn’t a push to 12GB for the base model to improve texture quality, ray tracing, and overall visual performance.