Nimona’s new teaser trailer promises a punk fairy tale full of mayhem and magic

Nimona’s path from ND Stevenson’s imagination to the small (streaming) screen has been a winding one marked by uncertainty and unexpected setbacks, but the movie finally has a solid Netflix release date and a new teaser trailer to boot.
Set in a techno-magical world where laser swords and medieval-style armor complement one another, Nimona tells the story of Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a valiant knight framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shapeshifting pariah whose status as a social outcast draws her to Ballister when he becomes public enemy number one. While the new teaser trailer doesn’t really get into Nimona’s plot, it does showcase the movie’s storybook-inspired aesthetics and give you a solid sense of what action in this reality’s going to look like.
Visually, the whole thing feels very different than the Nimona graphic novels from afar, but up close, you can see all sorts of details pulled directly from the source material, like Nimona’s burning... dislike for knight Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang). Nimona definitely looks promising, but what’s really great to hear is that the movie will finally hit Netflix on June 30th.