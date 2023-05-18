Nimona’s new teaser trailer promises a punk fairy tale full of mayhem and magic

Nimona’s path from ND Stevenson’s imagination to the small (streaming) screen has been a winding one marked by uncertainty and unexpected setbacks, but the movie finally has a solid Netflix release date and a new teaser trailer to boot.

Set in a techno-magical world where laser swords and medieval-style armor complement one another, Nimona tells the story of Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a valiant knight framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shapeshifting pariah whose status as a social outcast draws her to Ballister when he becomes public enemy number one. While the new teaser trailer doesn’t really get into Nimona’s plot, it does showcase the movie’s storybook-inspired aesthetics and give you a solid sense of what action in this reality’s going to look like.