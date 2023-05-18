Peloton gets regulatory approval for recalled Tread Plus repairs

After two years, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced its approval of a free repair for the Peloton Tread Plus. The fix is a rear safety guard that prevents people, pets, and objects from getting pulled under the machine. Peloton says it will provide the repair for free later this year, but users can sign up for repairs starting today.

The Tread Plus was initially recalled after several reports of injuries and, in one case, the death of a child. The machine featured a slatted belt, which was meant to increase traction and reduce impact as well as a raised deck. However, that combo resulted in a design flaw that made it easier to get pulled under the 455-pound machine. The Tread Plus was subsequently discontinued, and owners were encouraged to return the machine for a full refund.

A close-up of the rear safety guard. Image: CPSC, Peloton

The rear guard isn’t a total surprise. CEO Barry McCarthy has been open about the fact that Peloton’s been working with the CPSC on a fix for the Tread Plus, with the hope of one day relaunching it. It’s also much needed. The CPSC says that there have been an additional 61 reported injuries and 279 reported incidents of the treadmill pulling people or objects under the rear roller since the May 2021 recall. That makes for a total of 351 reported incidents and 90 injuries.

According to the CPSC, the rear guard has a “breakaway design that pivots away from the treadmill” if it comes into contact with a person or object. At that point, the treadmill will now also cut power and decelerate the belt. The rear guard is currently being manufactured, and the regulator says it should be available in the fall.

Right now, Tread Plus owners have two options. If they want to keep the treadmill, they can fill out this form to register for free repairs. Otherwise, the CPSC extended the return period for a full refund through November 6th, 2023.

The rear guard isn’t the only recall-related safety measure that Peloton has rolled out. Shortly after the initial recall, the company rolled out a software update introducing a passcode to unlock the treadmills when not in use. The more affordable Tread, which was recalled alongside the Tread Plus, also received a free fix for its wobbly screen.

The raised deck and slatted belt made it easier to get pulled under the 455-pound Tread Plus. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

It’s unclear what impact this fix will have on Peloton’s business. Its beleaguered stock price — down to around $7 since hitting a $162 peak in December 2020 — rose 3.5 percent upon the news, though the company is still struggling to regain its footing overall.