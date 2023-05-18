Skip to main content
iOS 16.5 is out, adding a new sports tab in Apple News

The big new features are focused on sports.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Apple has just released iOS 16.5, and it appears to be a minor one: perhaps the biggest new features involve sports information in Apple News.

Specifically, Apple News is getting a new Sports tab in the app that gives “easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow,” meaning it could be a handy way to follow sports-y things you care about in one spot. There are also new sports-focused score and schedule cards that will include information about specific games.

There is also a new Pride Lock Screen wallpaper and a few bug fixes. You can read Apple’s full changelog below:

A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

On Thursday, Apple also released iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 16.4, and watchOS 9.5 with similarly minor updates. And on Apple TV, the company officially launched multiview so you can watch multiple sports games at once.

