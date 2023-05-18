Apple TV finally gets multiview for live sports

Apple TV is finally giving users the ability to watch multiple live sports games at once. On Thursday, Apple announced that Apple TV 4K devices now let you watch up to four Major League Soccer or Friday Night Baseball games on the Apple TV app.

The feature will come in handy if two of your favorite teams are playing at the same time and you don’t want to keep flipping back and forth between games. Once you choose the games you want to watch, Apple will let you customize your viewing layout with multiple options, allowing you to enlarge one match while keeping the others small. You can also opt to watch two to four games in a split-screen layout, as well as toggle audio preferences. Apple says MLS 360 and MLB Big Inning support multiview, too.