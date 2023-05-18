Twitter now lets Blue subscribers upload two-hour videos

Twitter now lets Twitter Blue subscribers upload videos that are two hours long, and I’ve already seen somebody try to share what appeared to be the full version of Shrek the Third in the comments of owner Elon Musk’s announcement tweet . (The video has since been taken down.)

Videos will be at 1080p resolution and must have an 8GB file size or smaller. The longer two-hour video uploads are also only available if you’re uploading from the web or iOS, according to a support document. If you’re on Android, you’re currently limited to posting videos that are 10 minutes long at most. Despite those limits, I imagine that Shrek the Third won’t be the only full movie to make it onto Twitter; a lot of people recently watched the entirety of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the platform, after all. Non-Blue subscribers will still only be able to post videos that top out at 140 seconds.