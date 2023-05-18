Disney’s absurdly expensive Star Wars hotel is shutting down

Disney World is shutting down the Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive Star Wars-themed hotel that costs around $5,000 for a two-night stay. In an update on Disney’s website, the company says the Starcruiser will host its final guests from September 28th to the 30th.

“We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months,” Disney’s update says. “Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special.”

Disney’s Galatic Starcruiser hasn’t been around for long, as it only first opened its doors to guests in March 2022. The lavish hotel is modeled after the Halcyon in Star Wars, featuring highly detailed decor, interactive events, themed dining, and live entertainment spanning a two-night experience. But with a price of roughly $4,807 for two adults (or $5,999 for three adults and one kid), Disney doesn’t exactly make taking the stay very affordable.

There have been signs that the experience may have been struggling, however. In March, Disney announced that it would start scheduling two bookings per week in October, down from its typical three to four weekly bookings. With the Halycyon set to close in September, Disney won’t get the chance to make this change.

According to Disney, the company will contact anyone who has bookings on or after September 30th “to discuss your options and modify your plans.” The company is also pausing new bookings until May 26th while it takes care of affected guests. Disney didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.