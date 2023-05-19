You can nab three months of Hulu for just $6 today

Another day, another made-up holiday. In honor of National Streaming Day on May 20th — a holiday I, too, recently found out existed — Hulu is basically giving away two months of its ad-supported plan for free.

Let me explain. Until May 27th at 11:59PM PT (or May 28th at 2:59AM ET), you can subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for just $2 a month for the first three months. Usually, the base plan runs $7.99 a month or about $24 for three months, which means you’re saving $18 — or, in essence, getting about two months for free. Moreover, the deal isn’t just available to new subscribers but also to returning subscribers who canceled at least a month ago.

If you don’t mind a few ads popping up every now and then, the entry-level subscription is otherwise similar to the ad-free tier. Both grant members access to thousands of movies and TV shows, including future seasons of Futurama and The Bear when they premiere this summer. You just won’t be able to download content for offline viewing like you can with the more premium plans, even if the ad-free tier does grant you access to the same catalog and allow multiple people to stream content simultaneously.

Just be sure to mark your calendars if you don’t want to pay full price at the end of the promotion period. Your subscription, after all, will jump back to the regular rate of $7.99 a month after the three-month window.