Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is almost $20 off thanks to Epic’s latest Mega sale

We praised the game in our review, namely for the way the Star Wars title builds upon the original without completely rejiggering what made the first game such a joy. The puzzles, frantic lightsaber battles, and Force antics are still there, and although the PC version was notoriously buggy upon release, it’s in noticeably better shape now that EA has patched many of the most egregious performance issues.

Like previous Epic sales, you’ll need to use one of the special Epic Coupons to take advantage of the deal, though it should automatically apply at checkout. That same 25 percent off coupon can be used toward a host of other eligible titles totaling $14.99 or more, too, including Hogwarts Legacy and Darkest Dungeon II. You can even pick up the PC version of Death Stranding for free, which is a screaming deal on its own.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $ 52 $ 70 26 % off $ 52 $ 52 $ 70 26 % off The sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber. $52 at Epic Games Store

Earlier this week, Amazon announced a slew of new products — including a forthcoming update to the Echo Show 5 and a colorful new smart speaker known as the Echo Pop. It also introduced a cheaper pair of Echo Buds, which are currently available for preorder at Amazon for $39.99 ($10 off their eventual MSRP) ahead of their release on June 7th.

We haven’t had an opportunity to get our hands on them yet, but Amazon’s latest pair of wireless earbuds are a little bit of a changeup from the second-gen Echo Buds (now known as “Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation”). They ditch the active noise cancellation and now tout a semi-open design that’s more reminiscent of the standard AirPods, allowing you to hear more of your surroundings. They also offer tap-based controls, hands-free Alexa commands, and multipoint pairing — which is somewhat of a steal at $39.99. Now, here’s hoping the sound quality can match their notable feature set.

Echo Buds (2023) $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 50 20 % off Amazon’s newest Echo Buds lack ANC but feature a semi-open design that should make it easier to remain aware of your surroundings. They also integrate with Alexa and support multipoint pairing.

$40 at Amazon

For as much as we love the Apple Watch Series 8, there’s no denying that it’s not a massive step up from the last-gen Apple Watch Series 7. Yet, finding the latter wearable can be tough, especially if you’re someone who prefers picking up a new model over a refurbished one. Fortunately, Walmart is selling the 45mm LTE configuration in select colors right now for just $279 — a cool $180 less than its newer counterpart typically goes for when it’s on sale.

As for the tradeoffs, they’re pretty minimal. The Series 7 features a larger display than its predecessor and faster charging as well as all the fitness-tracking metrics the average fitness aficionado would want. It leaves out newer features found on Apple’s latest wearables — most notably, Crash Detection and menstrual tracking — but it can still make use of a host of improvements introduced with watchOS 9, including a low-power mode and a slate of new watchfaces. Overall, it’s a good buy, particularly if you can stomach the thought of plunking down north of $450 on a smartwatch that’s really just an incremental upgrade.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, LTE) $ 279 $ 375 26 % off $ 279 $ 279 $ 375 26 % off The Apple Watch Series 7 sports a larger display than its predecessors and fast charging. It also comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE cellular connectivity. $279 at Walmart