If there’s a show on Disney Plus or Hulu that you’ve been meaning to watch then you might want to do so quickly before it is pulled from the platforms for good. According to a report by Deadline, Disney is about to remove dozens of series (and a few films) from both streaming services, including Willow, Y: The Last Man, and Turner & Hooch, as part of the entertainment giant’s broader cost-cutting measures.

During Disney’s Q2 earnings call earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy announced plans to remove some content from its streaming services after revealing Disney Plus had lost 4 million subscribers in the first three months of 2023.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” said McCarthy on the company’s post-earnings call, adding that Disney expects to pay a content impairment charge of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for the removals. According to Variety, Iger has targeted $3 billion in savings for 2023 after spending almost $30 billion on content for the Disney Plus streaming service last year.

Disney’s decision to purge content follows similar cost-cutting moves by HBO Max and Showtime to avoid paying out for under-performing library titles. Willow, the revival of Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film of the same name, is a surprise inclusion among the list of shows being removed considering it had only started airing in November. Many series like Willow and The World According To Jeff Goldblum were heavily promoted by Disney. “They gave us six months. Not even,” said Willow writer John Bickerstaff on Twitter in response to the news. “This business has become absolutely cruel.”

This wave of content removals follows a rough couple of years for Disney’s economic outlook. The company laid off 7,000 employees and announced plans to restructure key parts of the business earlier this year. Disney has also been hesitant to buy out Comcast’s 33 percent stake in Hulu as it intended in 2019, and recently announced the closure of its absurdly expensive Star Wars-themed hotel experience.

The following titles are anticipated to be removed from Disney Plus and Hulu on May 26th, according to Deadline:

Disney Plus:

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen remake

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Artemis Fowl

The Princess

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

Pick the Litter

Own the Room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Hulu: