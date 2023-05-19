The world’s biggest ad agency no longer considers Twitter as a “high risk” platform now that Linda Yaccarinoc — NBCUniversal’s former head of advertising — is lined up to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO. According to sources speaking to the Financial Times, WPP-owned GroupM removed its “high risk” classification on Monday, and has informed its clients that the company is “cautiously optimistic” about Yaccarino’s appointment.

According to the Financial Times, GroupM has been waiting for Twitter’s senior leadership team to be repopulated and for the level of harmful content on the social media platform — which increased under Musk’s leadership — to “return to normalcy.” GroupM is reportedly working with Twitter to improve “brand safety” to prevent ads from appearing alongside problematic content.