The world’s biggest ad agency no longer considers Twitter as a “high risk” platform now that Linda Yaccarinoc — NBCUniversal’s former head of advertising — is lined up to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO. According to sources speaking to the Financial Times, WPP-owned GroupM removed its “high risk” classification on Monday, and has informed its clients that the company is “cautiously optimistic” about Yaccarino’s appointment.
GroupM designated Twitter as “high risk” last November and warned its clients against buying ads on the platform following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover. At the time, the ad agency cited concerns like the numerous “verified” users impersonating high-profile Twitter accounts, and the exodus of Twitter executives leaving or being fired from the company. Other advertising agencies like IPG and Omnicom Media Group similarly recommended that their clients pause spending on Twitter ads during this time.
According to the Financial Times, GroupM has been waiting for Twitter’s senior leadership team to be repopulated and for the level of harmful content on the social media platform — which increased under Musk’s leadership — to “return to normalcy.” GroupM is reportedly working with Twitter to improve “brand safety” to prevent ads from appearing alongside problematic content.
GroupM denied the Financial Times’ request for comment. We have similarly reached out to confirm details within the report and will update this story should we hear back.