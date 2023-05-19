Microsoft exec tells employees to improve its stock performance in lieu of raises

Microsoft’s chief marketing officer has a solution for employees frustrated with the company’s decision to do away with raises: make the stock price go up.

According to a report on Wednesday from Fortune, CMO Chris Capossela wrote in a message to employees that “the most important lever for almost all our employees’ compensation upside is the stock price.” Capossela cashed out $1.55 million worth of Microsoft stock earlier this month and sold another $2.85 million last week.

“So great quarterly results contribute to making the stock attractive which in turn drives everyone’s total compensation up,” Capossela tells employees in a message viewed by Fortune. “We are still investing heavily in our people as well as in our data center capacity to hopefully position us well for the Al transformation.”