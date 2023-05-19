Meta’s next round of layoffs will start next week

Meta employees are bracing for another round of layoffs. In a recording of a company meeting obtained by Vox, Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg told employees that a “third wave is going to happen next week.”

After laying off 11,000 employees last November, Meta later announced job cuts affecting an additional 10,000 workers by the end of May. Meta started by cutting workers in recruiting roles in March and slashed an additional 4,000 jobs in its technology department in April. This latest round of layoffs is expected to affect workers in business-focused positions.

“It’s just a time of great anxiety and uncertainty,” Clegg says in the meeting recording obtained by Vox. “I wish I could have some easy way of providing solace or comfort. It is uncertain. And actually it’s really increased my admiration for the way that everyone — notwithstanding that uncertainty — you’re just displaying such resilience and professionalism.”