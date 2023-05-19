The App Store had 1,783,232 apps as of 2022

As of 2022, Apple had 1,783,232 apps in total on the App Store, according to a 2022 App Store Transparency Report published on the company’s website (via 9to5Mac). It’s the first report published as part of the company’s $100 million settlement with App Store developers in 2021.

At that time, Apple said the report would include “meaningful statistics about the app review process, including the number of apps rejected for different reasons, the number of customer and developer accounts deactivated, objective data regarding search queries and results, and the number of apps removed from the App Store.”

In this first report, in addition to details like the number of total apps, how many app submissions were reviewed (6,101,913), and how many were rejected (1,679,694), Apple has statistics for things like reasons apps were rejected, apps removed from the store listed by category, and apps removed from the App Store due to government takedown demands. The report also says there were 36,974,015 registered Apple developers and that it terminated 428,487 developer accounts. And the “average weekly number of customer accounts searching the App Store” was 373,211,396, meaning that a lot of people are checking out the store on a weekly basis.

I really recommend scanning the report itself. It’s only two pages long, so it’s easy to digest. In 2021, Apple promised that this report would be released on an annual basis, so I’m curious to see how things change when we can look at the 2023 report next year.