Right now, you can get Amazon’s latest Echo Dot smart speaker, which has some good sound for such a tiny device, for just $29.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The LED-equipped model is also on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $39.99 ($20 off), matching the smart speaker’s best price to date.
The fifth-gen Dot is as versatile as the prior model but features better sound and a new temperature sensor that’s capable of triggering Alexa Routines — meaning you can program it to turn on your air conditioner when it gets too hot in the kitchen. It also functions as a Wi-Fi extender, much like the last-gen model, allowing you to boost your internet coverage if you own an Eero Wi-Fi system. This is on top of a host of Alexa-enabled tasks, which let you control other devices, set reminders, and quickly check sports scores.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen with LED display)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot features an LED display that displays the time and other info. It also touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The base Echo Dot lacks an LED display but is otherwise identical to the clock-equipped model, offering the same temperature sensor and excellent sound quality.
If you’re hoping to celebrate May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) by playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s already on sale at Amazon for $59.99 when you clip the on-page coupon for $10 off. Target is also throwing in a $10 gift card when you buy the action-adventure game for $69.99, which was the same promo the retailer was offering in the run-up to the game’s release.
Note that Amazon’s current discount applies to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S edition, dropping the newly released title to its lowest price to date. The console version is nowhere near as buggy as the PC rendition; however, EA still plans to release a patch later this week that’s intended to address ongoing performance issues.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure sequel that blends elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.
If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, you can buy an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon and Best Buy right now with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just $449.99 ($350 off). The 6.7-inch phone offers terrific performance and flagship specs, including all-day battery life and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, making it one to consider if you’re looking for a solid alternative to Samsung and Google.
Bear in mind, however, that, unlike the OnePlus 11 and its various rivals, the last-gen smartphone only offers a decent four years of software updates. There’s also no IP68 rating water resistance, and while the triple-camera array is good, it isn’t as impressive as what you’d find on a flagship from Google or Samsung. Nonetheless, at this price point, the sleek phone offers a lot of value for the money.
OnePlus 10 Pro (8GB RAM / 128GB of storage)
The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a big 6.7-inch screen, all-day battery life, and excellent performance.
Big-screen TV fans might want to take a look at today’s deal on Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED, which has hit an all-time low of $899.99 ($200 off) on Amazon. If you prefer something a bit smaller, you can also currently buy the 65-inch configuration at Amazon and Best Buy for $649.99 ($150 off).
Unlike its predecessor, Amazon’s latest Omni TV displays artwork, photos, and various Alexa widgets when you’re not using it. It also supports both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive and features built-in microphones that allow you to control it using your voice via Amazon Alexa. It features low input lag and HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well, but keep in mind that the 4K set is not the best option for next-gen gaming given it tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
Just a few more deals
- You can buy the 2022 Tile Mate for $19.99 ($5 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, which is one of its best prices ever. The platform-agnostic Bluetooth tracker can help you keep tabs on items like keys and suitcases from up to 250 feet away. It’s also water resistant and features a built-in lanyard hole for attaching things, unlike AirTags.
- The Yale Assure Lock 2, our favorite smart lock, is on sale at Best Buy in the base Bluetooth configuration starting at $136.99 ($23 off). The keypad lock works with every smart home platform — if you spring for the appropriate modules, which can also be purchased later — and is capable of automatically unlocking your door when you approach it. Read our review.
- Logitech’s G Fits are on sale for $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is their best price to date. Unlike most sets of wireless earbuds, Logitech’s gaming-focused pair can mold to the shape of your ear for a more comfortable and secure fit.
- If you need a good budget-friendly case for your ninth-gen iPad, you can pick up a Fintie case with a built-in stylus holder starting at just $13.49 ($11.50 off) on Amazon.
- This isn’t a deal, per se, but if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the new creamsicle-colored Xbox Wireless Controller, you can currently preorder it for $69.99 from the Microsoft Store. Created in collaboration with nail polish brand OPI, the fun summer-inspired controller features a pastel blue, orange, and light pink design.