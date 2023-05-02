Right now, you can get Amazon’s latest Echo Dot smart speaker, which has some good sound for such a tiny device, for just $29.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The LED-equipped model is also on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $39.99 ($20 off), matching the smart speaker’s best price to date.

The fifth-gen Dot is as versatile as the prior model but features better sound and a new temperature sensor that’s capable of triggering Alexa Routines — meaning you can program it to turn on your air conditioner when it gets too hot in the kitchen. It also functions as a Wi-Fi extender, much like the last-gen model, allowing you to boost your internet coverage if you own an Eero Wi-Fi system. This is on top of a host of Alexa-enabled tasks, which let you control other devices, set reminders, and quickly check sports scores.

Note that Amazon’s current discount applies to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S edition, dropping the newly released title to its lowest price to date. The console version is nowhere near as buggy as the PC rendition; however, EA still plans to release a patch later this week that’s intended to address ongoing performance issues.

If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, you can buy an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon and Best Buy right now with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just $449.99 ($350 off). The 6.7-inch phone offers terrific performance and flagship specs, including all-day battery life and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, making it one to consider if you’re looking for a solid alternative to Samsung and Google.

Bear in mind, however, that, unlike the OnePlus 11 and its various rivals, the last-gen smartphone only offers a decent four years of software updates. There’s also no IP68 rating water resistance, and while the triple-camera array is good, it isn’t as impressive as what you’d find on a flagship from Google or Samsung. Nonetheless, at this price point, the sleek phone offers a lot of value for the money.

Unlike its predecessor, Amazon’s latest Omni TV displays artwork, photos, and various Alexa widgets when you’re not using it. It also supports both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive and features built-in microphones that allow you to control it using your voice via Amazon Alexa. It features low input lag and HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well, but keep in mind that the 4K set is not the best option for next-gen gaming given it tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate.