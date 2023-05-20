It’s that time again. Drop has brought back its excellent buy one, get one deal on its mechanical keyboard DCX keycap sets, which offer some exquisitely clean and fun designs. If you buy a standard white-on-black or black-on-white DCX set from Drop right now, you can get a second set from a wider selection for free with promo code DCXBOGOISBACK until 11:59PM PT on May 21st. Most of these keycaps normally cost $99 per set, so you’re saving a full $99 on that second one — or, in the case of the pricier Deep Space set by designer Booper, you’re actually saving $139.

Drop’s DCX keys fit Cherry-style keyboard switches, and while they’re quite high quality, they make for a better value than the popular GMK sets out there (which often have long delivery delays). They’re an even better deal with this BOGO promo.

You can easily step up your PC gaming setup with Govee’s DreamView G1 light strip, which is currently on sale at Amazon for $69.99 when you click the coupon for $30 off. The flexible, colorful LED strip is sized for 24- to 32-inch monitors (including ultrawides) and comes with a connected fisheye camera that points down at your screen, allowing the light strip to match the colors on your display.

This is the simplified setup of the DreamView G1 Pro that I reviewed last year, which also came with some flanking light towers. As cool as the towers are, however, they require a lot more space compared to a light strip that easily attaches to the rear of your monitor. Thankfully, even with just the strip, the lighting is bright and plenty immersive.

Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Light $ 70 $ 100 30 % off $ 70 $ 70 $ 100 30 % off This camera-powered dynamic LED light strip matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects. $70 at Amazon

If you and the fam need some password management in your lives (because we all do), 1Password is offering new subscribers half off an annual family plan until June 17th, dropping it to $29.94 (about $30 off) for the first year. With this plan, you get access for up to five people on unlimited devices. And one of the most convenient things about a plan like this is that you can share your entire password vault with one another if you choose to do so. Plus, you can save and generate secure passwords across a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, and even Linux.

1Password Families (annual subscription) $ 30 $ 60 50 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, this limited-time deal brings the price down to about $2.50 a month for up to a year. $30 at 1Password

Speaking of subscription deals, today is apparently National Streaming Day, which Hulu has taken to celebrating with a pretty good promotion. Right now, you can stream three months of Hulu for just $6 when you subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $2 a month for the first three months. You won’t be able to download content for offline viewing and you’ll have to deal with ads, but, otherwise, there’s no difference between the base plan and Hulu’s ad-free tier. You’ll still get access to thousands of TV shows and movies from Hulu’s massive library, including future seasons of Futurama and The Bear.

The deal is available to both new and returning subscribers, provided you canceled your subscription at least a month ago. Just be mindful that the deal is only available until May 27th at 11:59PM PT (or May 28th at 2:59AM ET). Oh, and be sure to set a reminder for after the promotion period ends, as the price will jump back to its regular rate of $7.99 a month after the three-month window has lapsed.

Hulu (three months, ad-supported) $ 6 $ 24 75 % off $ 6 $ 6 $ 24 75 % off You can get three months of Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $2 a month instead of $7.99 a month through May 27th. The subscription grants you access to over a thousand movies and shows, including The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Abbott Elementary.

$6 at Hulu