As you may already know if you’re reading this — Instagram is down. The app’s feed is frozen, tossing users errors that it can’t refresh, while the website gives only a blank page. According to the outage tracker DownDetector, the first reports of trouble started a few minutes after 6PM ET before spiking to over 175,000 reports at its peak, and there’s no sign of a resolution yet.

Given the timing, the outage has already surfaced as a part of Monday morning news reports in Australia.

At the moment, other services belonging to Instagram’s parent company Meta, like Facebook, WhatsApp, or Horizon Worlds, appear to be unaffected. There’s no sign of any issues like the massive datacenter backbone problem that took down the company’s services for hours in 2021, and usually, outages like these have been resolved quickly.

Instagram’s help page and accounts on other platforms like Facebook and Twitter haven’t posted any updates about the outage. An Instagram-owned service like Twitter would be a good place to check, but despite the rumors and leaks, it doesn’t exist yet.