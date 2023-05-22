Skip to main content
GM is making an all-electric Cadillac Escalade

The first electric-powered version of Cadillac’s luxury SUV will launch later this year, dubbed the Escalade IQ.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

Cadillac Escalade IQ nameplate.
Image: GM

GM has announced it’s working on an all-electric version of the luxury full-size Cadillac Escalade SUV, called the Escalade IQ.

The Escalade IQ joins Cadillac’s other EVs, which include the ultra-luxury and limited Celestiq and the more attainable Lyriq SUV, which starts at $64,000. It’s all part of GM’s plan to make the luxury brand exclusively an EV label by 2030.

GM’s Ultium platform is the basis for its current and upcoming electric vehicles, including the Chevy Equinox EV, Silverado, and even the GMC Hummer EV — and presumably this one as well. Many of the electric vehicles from multiple automakers are leaning into larger SUVs in the US market as demand for them increases. Kia’s EV9 is one hotly anticipated three-row SUV that exists in the segment, though the Escalade will likely be in a pricier tier.

The last Escalade the company released was its largest and longest ever, but we’ll have to wait and see what the new IQ will look like. The current gas-powered Escalade starts at more than $80,000, but considering GM’s huge bummer EV starts at $111,000, we’d expect the Escalade IQ to be more expensive.

