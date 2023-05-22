GM is making an all-electric Cadillac Escalade

GM has announced it’s working on an all-electric version of the luxury full-size Cadillac Escalade SUV, called the Escalade IQ.

The Escalade IQ joins Cadillac’s other EVs, which include the ultra-luxury and limited Celestiq and the more attainable Lyriq SUV, which starts at $64,000. It’s all part of GM’s plan to make the luxury brand exclusively an EV label by 2030.

GM’s Ultium platform is the basis for its current and upcoming electric vehicles, including the Chevy Equinox EV, Silverado, and even the GMC Hummer EV — and presumably this one as well. Many of the electric vehicles from multiple automakers are leaning into larger SUVs in the US market as demand for them increases. Kia’s EV9 is one hotly anticipated three-row SUV that exists in the segment, though the Escalade will likely be in a pricier tier.