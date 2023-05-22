Amazon is running a Gaming Week deals event this week, and we’re here to separate a bit of the wheat from the chaff. For example, the Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are on sale for $159.99 ($70 off) at Amazon. That’s a new low price on these earbuds, which, just like the Logitech-owned UE Fits, use a soft, mushy material inside to conform to your ear shape until a 60-second curing process under UV light makes them keep that one-of-a-kind fit. If you’ve struggled to find earbuds that fit your ears, well, these may be the ticket.

While the G Fits are almost identical to the UE Fits, they get their gaming-focused chops from a low-latency Bluetooth mode and the inclusion of a USB-A receiver (and included USB-C adapter). That makes them an easy plug-and-play option for consoles, and they should last up to seven hours on a single charge. They’re not noise-canceling earbuds, but the custom fit should offer better than average passive noise cancellation by creating a tight seal in your ears.

Logitech G Fits $ 160 $ 230 30 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 230 30 % off Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs. $160 at Amazon$180 at Best Buy

Speaking of gaming audio, the Sony InZone H3 wired gaming headset is on sale for just $58 ($41.99 off) at Amazon as well as $64.99 ($35 off) at Best Buy. The H3 are the somewhat no-frills entry-level model of Sony’s InZone line of PlayStation / PC gaming accessories. They connect via USB or 3.5mm and offer very soft, comfy ear cups you can wear for long sessions without fatigue — longer sessions being one of the benefits of a wired headset since you don’t have to worry about interrupting your game to charge. These headphones haven’t seen many discounts before since they’re a budget model, but this is a great value if you don’t feel you need the fancier features of wireless or noise cancellation offered by the pricier H7 and H9. Check out our hands-on with the Sony InZone line.

Sony InZone H3 $ 58 $ 100 42 % off $ 58 $ 58 $ 100 42 % off The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s new lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer. $58 at Amazon$65 at Best Buy

Yep, it’s another Sony headphone deal — but I assure you this one’s also worthwhile. The Sony WH-1000XM5, our top pick of noise-canceling headphones, is on sale for $348 ($51.99 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo and also $349.99 at Best Buy. This isn’t quite near their lowest price when they dipped below $300 at the end of 2022, but frankly, we haven’t seen many discounts on them since then.

The WH-1000XM5 offer some of the best noise cancellation around, improving on the already good performance of their predecessors. They also offer improved mic performance if you take the occasional phone or video call, and with multipoint connectivity, you can stay synced up with both your phone and computer at the same time without skipping a beat. Read our review.