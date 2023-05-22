Toyota’s new hybrid Tacoma is the most powerful one it’s ever made

The Toyota Tacoma is finally getting a hybrid option. Last week, Toyota announced that the 2024 Tacoma will feature a new i-Force Max hybrid powertrain it says is the “most powerful” ever offered on the pickup.
Along with the new powertrain, the hybrid Tacoma will also come with a 2.4-liter engine and a 48-horsepower electric motor. It also features an eight-speed transmission that’s powered by a 1.87kWh NiMH (nickel metal hydride) battery pack, creating a system that’s capable of delivering 326 horsepower with 465 lb-ft of torque. Toyota says this nearly doubles the torque output of the automaker’s current Tacoma with a V-6 engine.
The hybrid i-Force Max powertrain will be available on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter models. Toyota hasn’t yet revealed the pricing for its new hybrid models but says they will arrive in early 2024.
Toyota already offers an i-Force Max-powered option for its flagship Tundra trucks, and bringing the powertrain to the Tacoma further signals the automaker’s commitment to electrify its lineup. The hybrid Tacoma joins Toyota’s growing collection of both hybrid and electric vehicles, which includes the 2023 Toyota Prius, the all-electric bZ4X, the Corolla Cross Hybrid, the Highlander Hybrid, and several others. Meanwhile, the Toyota-owned Lexus just revealed its first $59,650 all-electric vehicle in March.