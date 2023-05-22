Toyota’s new hybrid Tacoma is the most powerful one it’s ever made

The Toyota Tacoma is finally getting a hybrid option. Last week, Toyota announced that the 2024 Tacoma will feature a new i-Force Max hybrid powertrain it says is the “most powerful” ever offered on the pickup.

Along with the new powertrain, the hybrid Tacoma will also come with a 2.4-liter engine and a 48-horsepower electric motor. It also features an eight-speed transmission that’s powered by a 1.87kWh NiMH (nickel metal hydride) battery pack, creating a system that’s capable of delivering 326 horsepower with 465 lb-ft of torque. Toyota says this nearly doubles the torque output of the automaker’s current Tacoma with a V-6 engine.

Previous Next





1 / 4 Image: Toyota Previous Next





1 / 4 Image: Toyota