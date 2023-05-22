The M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage is $800 off today

If you’ve been waiting for a substantial discount on the beefy last-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro since the new one dropped earlier this year, B&H Photo is certainly delivering one today. Until 11:59PM ET (or 8:59PM PT) today, you can buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $1,899 ($800 off) from B&H Photo. If you don’t mind buying it refurbished, you can also buy it from Woot with a one-year warranty as a part of its refurbished MacBook sale for $1,659.99 until the end of May 26th.
There may be a new and faster M2-powered MacBook Pro around, but the last-gen MacBook remains a powerhouse of a laptop that’s still one of our favorites. Like the new model, it’s more than capable of handling demanding creative work like video editing while still boasting an impressively long battery life. It also offers a wide range of helpful ports just in case the beautiful 16-inch Mini LED display isn’t enough, so you can connect the laptop with up to three external displays and even a 4K TV at the same time.
16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 1TB)
