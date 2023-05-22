The M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage is $800 off today

If you’ve been waiting for a substantial discount on the beefy last-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro since the new one dropped earlier this year, B&H Photo is certainly delivering one today. Until 11:59PM ET (or 8:59PM PT) today, you can buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $1,899 ($800 off) from B&H Photo. If you don’t mind buying it refurbished, you can also buy it from Woot with a one-year warranty as a part of its refurbished MacBook sale for $1,659.99 until the end of May 26th.