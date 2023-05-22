Skip to main content
The M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage is $800 off today

B&H Photo is selling the beefy 16-inch MacBook Pro for $1,899 ($800 off) but only until the end of today, so you might want to act fast.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 with its display on resting on a desk.
The last-gen MacBook Pro is an incredibly powerful and long-lasting laptop even with the new M2 model around.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’ve been waiting for a substantial discount on the beefy last-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro since the new one dropped earlier this year, B&H Photo is certainly delivering one today. Until 11:59PM ET (or 8:59PM PT) today, you can buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $1,899 ($800 off) from B&H Photo. If you don’t mind buying it refurbished, you can also buy it from Woot with a one-year warranty as a part of its refurbished MacBook sale for $1,659.99 until the end of May 26th.

There may be a new and faster M2-powered MacBook Pro around, but the last-gen MacBook remains a powerhouse of a laptop that’s still one of our favorites. Like the new model, it’s more than capable of handling demanding creative work like video editing while still boasting an impressively long battery life. It also offers a wide range of helpful ports just in case the beautiful 16-inch Mini LED display isn’t enough, so you can connect the laptop with up to three external displays and even a 4K TV at the same time.

Read our M1 Pro-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 1TB)

$269938% off
$1660

The last-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop you can equip with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max. You can buy it with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $1,899 ($800 off) from B&H Photo until 11:59PM ET (or 8:59PM PT) today, May 22nd. You can also get the same model refurbished from Woot for 1,659.99 until the end of May 26th.

$1660 at Woot (refurbished)$1899 at B&H Photo (new)

