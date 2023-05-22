Paramount Plus will raise its prices next month

Paramount Plus will go up in price on June 27th. That’s when the company plans on launching its new Paramount Plus with Showtime integration, bringing the price of its existing ad-supported essential plan from $4.99 to $5.99 per month and its premium plan from $9.99 to $11.99, the latter of which will now include Showtime.

Previously, Paramount Plus had two separate premium plans: one without Showtime, for $9.99 per month, and another with Showtime, for $11.99 per month. These changes do away with that intermediate plan, which offered just Paramount Plus content and ad-free streaming without Showtime. The service will continue to offer its essential plan without Showtime and with ads.