Paramount Plus will raise its prices next month

Paramount Plus will go up in price on June 27th. That’s when the company plans on launching its new Paramount Plus with Showtime integration, bringing the price of its existing ad-supported essential plan from $4.99 to $5.99 per month and its premium plan from $9.99 to $11.99, the latter of which will now include Showtime.
Previously, Paramount Plus had two separate premium plans: one without Showtime, for $9.99 per month, and another with Showtime, for $11.99 per month. These changes do away with that intermediate plan, which offered just Paramount Plus content and ad-free streaming without Showtime. The service will continue to offer its essential plan without Showtime and with ads.
Paramount also says it will sunset its Showtime app and rebrand the channel as Paramount Plus with Showtime by the end of this year.
The company first announced its plans to merge its Paramount Plus streaming service with its premium Showtime channel in January and later confirmed that the change would result in a price increase in February. The launch date announcement comes just days before Warner Bros. Discovery is set to make its combined HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming service, Max, available to subscribers.