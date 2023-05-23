How to watch Microsoft’s Build 2023 conference

Microsoft’s yearly developer conference, Build, is kicking off Tuesday, May 23rd, and running through Thursday, May 25th. The annual event showcases Microsoft’s latest platform improvements for developers, and we’re expecting to hear a lot about the company’s AI plans this year.

Microsoft will hold Build virtually and in person at the Seattle conference center, where developers, students, engineers, and technology professionals will attend to hear the latest announcements on Windows, Microsoft’s productivity apps, Azure cloud services, and more.

AI will play a big part of Microsoft Build 2023 after the software maker has rolled out a GPT-4-powered version of Bing and announced its Copilot assistant platform for Office apps, Teams, and other business apps. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will kick off the announcements at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on May 23rd, followed by Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott holding a session around “the era of the AI Copilot.”

How to watch MS Build 2023 Keynote and Sessions

If you want to attend any sessions, then register for free here.

The keynote for Microsoft Build 2023 will start at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on May 23rd.

Catch the keynote and the sessions here on the Microsoft Build 2023 page.