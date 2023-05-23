Skip to main content
Microsoft is adding AI-generated app review summaries to the Microsoft Store

The company is also adding a new AI Hub to highlight AI apps.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

A sample image of an App Store app with an AI-generated review summary
Microsoft Store will let AI handle review summaries.
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is making a big AI-focused change to the Microsoft Store: AI-generated review summaries are going to start appearing across the Microsoft Store, showing top-line synopsis of the reviews in addition to the usual rating of up to five stars. AI-generated rundowns like these are becoming increasingly common — see Artifact’s simple article summaries as well as the forthcoming search summaries Google is working on — and given Microsoft’s recent pushes into everything AI, it makes some sense why the company is introducing the feature.

That said, Microsoft didn’t detail how the information that surfaces in these summaries will be vetted or how the company intends to insulate the summaries against abuse — by bad faith review-bombing efforts, for example. Microsoft acknowledged our questions about this but didn’t provide answers as of press time.

An image showing the AI-suggested search tags backend tool.
Developers will be able to use AI-suggested search tags to bring more visibility to apps.
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is also rolling out the red carpet for AI on the Microsoft Store with a special AI Hub, where the company plans to highlight all the apps folks can download that let them use AI in one way or another. The company says this hub will be designed specifically to guide customers on their “AI journey,” showing them where they can get started or continue working with AI-powered creativity and productivity tools.

On the back end, a new developer tool in the Microsoft Partner Center will allow developers to let AI suggest search tags based on metadata and “other signals” to help an app stand out in search results. The company will also be adding the ability to select multiple categories per app.

An image of the updated Microsoft Store spotlight with rich advertisements headlining in a large image carousel at the top.
Rich advertisements are coming to Microsoft Store spotlight.
Image: Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft announced a few updates to Microsoft Store Ads. The ads will soon start appearing in Bing search results; new video ads are coming to the Microsoft Store spotlight section; and June will see Microsoft Store Ads expand to 150 regions outside of the US. Microsoft has also updated its backup and restore systems to return Microsoft Store apps to where users had them in the taskbar and Start menu when they upgrade Windows or switch computers.

