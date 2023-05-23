Miles Morales swings into Fortnite — and he’s bringing web shooters back with him

Some more spider people are swinging into Fortnite today. As expected , Epic announced today that both Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 will be added to the in-game item shop ahead of next week’s premiere of Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) .

The two skins join a surprisingly large number of spider people in the game, which started way back in 2021 when the original Spider-Man debuted as part of Chapter 3. (Miles’ co-star Gwen joined the roster last year.) The update is more than just some new characters, though: it will also include the return of the web shooter items, which let any character swing around the island as if they were Spider-Man. There are also some new quests, which will unlock a song from the upcoming movie as lobby music. Sadly, it doesn’t look like Spider-Ham is coming to the game. Check out the full details here.