Miles Morales swings into Fortnite — and he’s bringing web shooters back with him

Out with the Star Wars, in with the spider people.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Some more spider people are swinging into Fortnite today. As expected, Epic announced today that both Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 will be added to the in-game item shop ahead of next week’s premiere of Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Here’s what the characters look like in the battle royale:

Miles Morales and Spider-man 2099 in Fortnite.
Image: Epic Games and Image: Epic Games

The two skins join a surprisingly large number of spider people in the game, which started way back in 2021 when the original Spider-Man debuted as part of Chapter 3. (Miles’ co-star Gwen joined the roster last year.) The update is more than just some new characters, though: it will also include the return of the web shooter items, which let any character swing around the island as if they were Spider-Man. There are also some new quests, which will unlock a song from the upcoming movie as lobby music. Sadly, it doesn’t look like Spider-Ham is coming to the game. Check out the full details here.

The Spider-Man event kicks off just as a big Star Wars event ended, showing that Fortnite’s ability to harness pop culture properties hasn’t slowed down one bit. And it gives players a tough choice: spend those hard-earned V-bucks on Miles or this new character from legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Meanwhile, the next Spider-Verse movie premieres on June 2nd.

