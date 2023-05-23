Skip to main content
Backbone now has an Android version of its PlayStation-branded mobile game controller

The PlayStation edition of the Backbone One first launched for iOS phones in 2022.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

An image of a Google Pixel phone slotted into a Backbone One PlayStation edition.
Image: Backbone

If you were an Android user jealous of last year’s iOS exclusive PlayStation-branded Backbone One mobile gaming controller, be jealous no more: Backbone announced an Android-compatible version of its PlayStation edition controller on Tuesday that’s now available to order.

Like the iOS version, the Backbone One PlayStation edition looks kind of like the Backbone One mixed together with one of Sony’s DualSense controllers. Things from the Backbone One like the offset analog sticks, orange Backbone button, and three lines menu button are all present. But on this special version, the ABXY buttons are swapped for Sony’s cross, circle, square, and triangle, the color of the grips matches the standard PS5 white, you can see a PlayStation logo on the back of the controller, and your phone will plug into the controller with a USB-C connector instead of Lightning.

Otherwise, you can expect a very similar experience to what you’d get from the standard Backbone One (which also launched later for Android). The controller lets you play games across all sorts of different services, including games you download from app stores as well and titles you stream from services like Xbox Game Pass — the controller isn’t exclusively functional with PlayStation Remote Play even though it’s PlayStation-branded. Backbone also has a robust app that acts as a hub to access games you can play with the controller and even some social elements.

The controller costs $99, and it will be available to order on Tuesday in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Soon, you’ll be able to get it in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

