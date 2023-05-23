Netflix’s Skull Island is a Titan-filled terror in first series trailer

Netflix has been so quiet about its upcoming Skull Island animated show set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse that it’s been easy to forget since it was first announced two years ago. While it hasn’t been all that clear in the past when the Powerhouse Animation-produced series was meant to debut, it turns out that your next trip to Skull Island’s coming much sooner than you might think.

From executive producers Brian Duffield and Jacob Robinson, Skull Island chronicles the adventures of a group of shipwrecked researchers who wash ashore on a remote island paradise, only to discover that it’s teeming with gargantuan, seemingly impossible monsters. Rather than introducing any of Skull Island’s human characters like Annie (Mae Whitman), Charlie (Nicolas Cantu), or Irene (Betty Gilpin), the new trailer really focuses on detailing how, as animalistic as all of Skull Island’s Titans are, they’re also cunning enough to understand how to keep their unwelcome visitors stranded and ripe for the picking.