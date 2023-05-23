Google is launching Product Studio, a new tool that allows Google Shopping merchants to quickly edit and customize their product images for free using generative AI. Announced at the Google Marketing Live event on Tuesday, Product Studio is rolling out to US-based sellers in “the next few months” and will be hosted by Merchant Center Next, the company’s redesigned platform for uploading and advertising products through Google Shopping.

Product Studio was designed to help sellers diversify product and lifestyle images used on e-commerce listings — something that can help them stand out against competing products but can be time-consuming to create or require expensive photography. According to Google’s own data, product listings with more than one image typically see a 76 percent increase in impressions and a 32 percent increase in clicks compared to listings with a single image.

Product Studio can generate different background scenes to suit different ad campaigns or simply replace a plain or ugly backdrop. Image: Google

Text prompts can be used within Product Studio to quickly make visual adjustments to product images, such as generating a selection of new backgrounds for seasonal campaigns. Product Studio also allows sellers to instantly remove the existing background of an image if they need a blank backdrop, and increase the quality of small or low-resolution images.

Earlier this month, CNBC reported that Google was planning to use its new PaLM 2 AI language model to help companies create ads. Google hasn’t disclosed which AI model Product Studio is built on so it isn’t clear if this new announcement is part of those efforts. We’ve reached out to clarify and will update this story should we hear back.

Plenty of applications provide instant background removal these days, but not having to jump over to one of those alternative offerings is a plus. Image: Google

Google says that Product Studio was created for businesses of all sizes, though it’s arguably going to be of more use to independent sellers and small businesses that don’t have the budget to splash on elaborate photoshoots. That isn’t to say that Product Studio won’t appeal to larger companies that can afford to spend more on marketing materials though, which could add more fuel to fears that generative AI will be used to replace creative professionals.

Product Studio can improve the quality of small or low-resolution images to reduce any visible blurring. Image: Google

Product Studio isn’t a unique concept — several desktop and mobile applications have already launched tools that also use generative AI to personalize product shots, such as PhotoRoom’s Magic Studio. Meta is also testing similar generative AI tools for advertisers within its recently announced AI Sandbox, and many graphic design applications like Canva and Adobe Express have released AI-powered features for removing backgrounds and generating objects. What Product Studio provides is convenience — if you’re already using Google’s Merchant Center, then you can spice up your images without jumping between platforms.