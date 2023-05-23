Skip to main content
If you’re tired of Chrome’s look, there’s a new way to change it

Google’s customization side panel can show you what the changes will look like in real time.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

Split screen view of Chrome in both its default view and with a theme applied, with the sidebar customizer on the right.
Google’s Chrome update lets you customize its look so much easier now.
Image: Google

When you open a new tab in a current version of Chrome, there’s a bubble in the bottom right of your window simply labeled “Customize Chrome.” It’s been there for years, but now Google is revamping the process — instead of a card taking up your whole browser window, Chrome’s customization options pop up in a sidebar, giving you a much better view of your browser’s new digs before you commit.

In addition to choosing your colors, you’ll also see the option to update Chrome’s themes here — it’s a much tidier interface than the company offered before. Take a look:

A gif showing the Google Chrome new tab page, with a mouse navigating to the new Customize Chrome button and opening the options in a sidebar to the right of the screen.
This makes me very happy.
Image: Google

The same menu lets you pick from one of several theme collections, including new ones with art Google commissioned from Asian & Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, Native American, Latino, and Black artists, similar to what Google has done in the past with its Google Doodles that show up on the Google homepage. Having trouble deciding on a theme? There’s a toggle to make it changes on the daily.

An animated GIF showing a zoomed-in view of changing the theme in Google, with an immediate change.
Changing themes is just as easy.
Image: Google

You can still go grab themes from the Google Web Store if you’d like — there are still countless community-made themes there that offer custom artwork with associated browser colors.

