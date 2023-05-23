If you’re tired of Chrome’s look, there’s a new way to change it

When you open a new tab in a current version of Chrome, there’s a bubble in the bottom right of your window simply labeled “Customize Chrome.” It’s been there for years, but now Google is revamping the process — instead of a card taking up your whole browser window, Chrome’s customization options pop up in a sidebar, giving you a much better view of your browser’s new digs before you commit.

In addition to choosing your colors, you’ll also see the option to update Chrome’s themes here — it’s a much tidier interface than the company offered before. Take a look:

This makes me very happy. Image: Google

The same menu lets you pick from one of several theme collections, including new ones with art Google commissioned from Asian & Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, Native American, Latino, and Black artists, similar to what Google has done in the past with its Google Doodles that show up on the Google homepage. Having trouble deciding on a theme? There’s a toggle to make it changes on the daily.

Changing themes is just as easy. Image: Google