Some HP printers are getting a ‘blue screen error’ and being rendered unusable

HP is dealing with a bad firmware update that has been bricking some OfficeJet printers. According to reporting from Bleeping Computer, the faulty firmware was released globally earlier this month, and affected customers are seeing a blue screen with the error code “83C0000B” on the printer’s touchscreen.

In HP’s support forums, customers in various countries have been asking about the issue. One printer owner notes that the blue screen error won’t even let them access the device’s service menu. Another couple of customers were told to wait until May 16th for a solution, but as of today, HP still has yet to resolve the issue.

“Our teams are working diligently to address the blue screen error affecting a limited number HP OfficeJet Pro 9020e and HP OfficeJet 8010e series printers,” HP’s communications manager Nick Lucido writes in an email to The Verge. “We are recommending customers experiencing the error to contact our customer support team for assistance https://support.hp.com.”

HP had sent Bleeping Computer largely the same message, which was published on Saturday. One notable update today is HP’s acknowledgment of the faulty firmware issue affecting not only the 9020e series but now also the OfficeJet 8010e. Bleeping Computer had listed the affected printers to be versions of HP’s OfficeJet 9020e models, including HP OfficeJet Pro 9022e, Pro 9025e, Pro 9020e All-in-One, and Pro 9025e All-in-One Printer.

This isn’t the only HP-induced headache the company has brought upon its printer customers as of late — some of which have been intentional. Earlier this year, HP released updates that would block printers from accepting third-party ink sources, something the company has done before and was even hit with a class-action lawsuit that was settled for $1.5 million.

Printer manufacturers like HP have been notorious for locking down ink, as it’s the most profitable part of the printer business. But adding what’s essentially DRM on ink cartridges can cause other issues. The Verge’s senior reviews editor, Nathan Edwards, had to go through 57 easy steps to get his imported HP printer to accept genuine HP Instant Ink cartridges state-side.