Twitter now lets you search for new lists to follow

Twitter is rolling out a handy feature that can help you discover new lists to follow. From the Lists tab on Twitter’s desktop site, you can now type a term into the newly added search bar and scroll through a bunch of related lists.
The feature should make searching for new lists a lot easier, as you previously could only create your own lists or view the lists that other people follow from their profiles. While Twitter also provides recommended lists, this doesn’t give you any control over the types of lists you’re seeing.
You can find the new search bar at the very top of the Lists tab on Twitter’s desktop site. When trying it out for myself, I found it easy to surf through various types of lists in different categories, like “tech news” or “Nintendo,” with each search result showing how many members and followers the list has. The feature still isn’t available on Twitter’s mobile app, though, and it’s unclear when Twitter could roll it out.