Twitter now lets you search for new lists to follow

Twitter is rolling out a handy feature that can help you discover new lists to follow. From the Lists tab on Twitter’s desktop site, you can now type a term into the newly added search bar and scroll through a bunch of related lists.

The feature should make searching for new lists a lot easier, as you previously could only create your own lists or view the lists that other people follow from their profiles. While Twitter also provides recommended lists, this doesn’t give you any control over the types of lists you’re seeing.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge