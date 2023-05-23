Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is here — and it costs $7.99 per month

We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into your account is part of your Netflix Household.

We do not collect GPS data to try to determine the precise physical location of your devices.

If a Netflix Household hasn’t been set, we will automatically set one for you based on IP address, device IDs, and account activity.

You can always update your Netflix Household from a TV by connecting to your internet and following the steps above.